Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degree…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tue…
Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bismarck Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s …