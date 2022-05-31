Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
