Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.