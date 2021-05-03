Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. T…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 22F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Bismarck's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bismarck area can …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for …
Bismarck's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Bismarck. It looks…
This evening in Bismarck: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …