The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
