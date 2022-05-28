Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
