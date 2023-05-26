The Bismarck area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…