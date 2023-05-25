Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…