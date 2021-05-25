Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bismarck: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The f…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Gusty winds and s…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Lo…