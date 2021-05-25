Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.