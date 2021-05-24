Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
