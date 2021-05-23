 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

