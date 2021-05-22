Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We wil…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Tuesday, Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temp…
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Bismarck's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be…