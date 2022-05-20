 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 45 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

