Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
