 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News