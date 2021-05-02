Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.