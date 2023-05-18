Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.