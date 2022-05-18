Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
