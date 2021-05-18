 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News