Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
