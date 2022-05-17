Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
