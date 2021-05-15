Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.