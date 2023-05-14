Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.