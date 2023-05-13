Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
