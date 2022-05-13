Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from FRI 4:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.