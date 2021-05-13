Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.