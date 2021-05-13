 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News