Today's temperature in Bismarck will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
