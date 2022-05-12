Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
