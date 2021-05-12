Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
