Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.