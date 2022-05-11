The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bismarck community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
