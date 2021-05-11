Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.