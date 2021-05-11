 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

