Bismarck folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Bismarck, ND
