It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.