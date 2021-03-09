Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.