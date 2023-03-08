It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20. A 11-degree low is forecasted. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
