Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West.