Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

