It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
