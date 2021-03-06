 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

