Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bismarck could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 22 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
