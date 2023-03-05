It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 11-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 9:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
