Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

