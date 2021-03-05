Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.