Bismarck people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.