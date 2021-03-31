Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Bismarck residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.