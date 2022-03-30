 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bismarck area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.

