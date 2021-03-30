It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bismarck today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Partly…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Bismarck temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Bism…
This evening's outlook for Bismarck: A few clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Bismarck people will see temperatures in the …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Bismarck: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, b…
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Bismarck: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50…