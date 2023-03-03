It will be a cold day in Bismarck, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.