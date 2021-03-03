Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bismarck area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.