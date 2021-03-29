 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Bismarck, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 32 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

