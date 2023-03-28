It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -7 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
