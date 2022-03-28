Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 in Bismarck, ND

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bismarck area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.

