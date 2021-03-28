 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.

