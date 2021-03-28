Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Bismarck, ND

Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.